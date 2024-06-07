UPSC releases CSE Prelims exam 2024 admit cards. Here are details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the admit cards for the upcoming Civil Services Examination (CSE Preliminary) 2024. The exam is scheduled to be held on June 16, 2024. Candidates who are appearing for the examination are instructed to download the admit cards by following these steps:



Steps to download UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Select download the admit card option on the homepage

Step 3: Login by entering the necessary details

Step 4: Admit cards will appear on the screen

Step 5: Cross-check the details

Step 6: Download for future purpose

The UPSC CSE exam 2024 is an objective type examination that is scheduled to be held in two sessions. Candidates who clear this preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the next round: the UPSC Mains.

The UPSC Mains consists of two rounds: A written examination and an interview/personal test round.

Notably, the UPSC exam is conducted to recruit officers for various central government services and departments such as:

Indian Administrative Service (IAS)

Indian Police Service (IPS)

Indian Foreign Service (IFS)

Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IA&AS)

Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS)

Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Indirect Taxes)

Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax)

Indian Information Service (IIS)

Indian Postal Service (IPoS)

And others