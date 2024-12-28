ICAI releases CA 2025 admit cards. Here's how to check

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially released the admit cards for the Chartered Accountant (CA) Foundation and Intermediate examinations scheduled for 2025, according to a Times Now report.



Candidates can now download their admit cards through the official ICAI website, icai.org.



How to download the ICAI CA 2025 admit card?

To download the admit card, candidates must follow these steps:



Step 1: Visit the official ICAI website at icai.org.



Step 2: Sign in using your CA registration number and password (your date of birth).



Step 3: Navigate to the admit card section and click on the download link.



Step 4: Download and print the admit card for your reference.



Candidates should review their admit card carefully after downloading it to ensure all the details are correct.

The admit card contains essential information such as the candidate's name, CA roll number, photograph, signature, date of birth, exam phase (Foundation/Intermediate), reporting time, and important instructions for the exam day.



ICAI CA 2025 exam schedule

- CA Foundation exams: January 12, 16, 18, and 20, 2025.



- CA Intermediate Group 1 exams: January 11, 13, and 15, 2025.



- CA Intermediate Group 2 exams: January 17, 19, and 21, 2025.



For further details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official ICAI website.