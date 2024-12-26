TG-TET 2024 hall tickets set to release today; exam to begin on January 1

The hall tickets/admit cards for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS-TET or TG-TET 2024) may be released today, Thursday, December 26, by the Telangana School Education Department, reported The Telegraph.

Registered candidates can visit the official website tgtet2024.aptonline.in. to download the TS-TET hall ticket.



The TG-TET exam will consist of two papers. The first paper is for candidates aspiring to teach Classes I to V, while the second paper is for those seeking teaching positions in Classes VI to VIII.

To pass, General category candidates must score at least 60%, while Other Backward Classes (OBC) category candidates need 50%. For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and differently-abled candidates, the minimum passing mark is 40%.



Here are some important dates to note:

TG-TET admit cards: December 26, 2024



TG -TET exam begins: January 1, 2025



TG -TET exam ends: January 20, 2025



TG -TET result: February 5, 2025



Know how to download the TG-TET hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website- tgtet2024.aptonline.in



Step 2: Click on the Telangana TET hall ticket or admit card download link displayed on the home page



Step 3: Enter the required login credentials



Step 4: Submit and download the hall ticket



Step 5: Read the instructions and guidelines mentioned in the hall ticket



Step 6: Save a copy of the same for future reference