Indian Statistical Services (ISS) — a brief history

As the name suggests, Indian Statistical Services (ISS) officers are tasked with the function of compiling Official Statistics at the central level for use by government and non-government entities. Similar to the IES, ISS cadres are posted across the central government’s departments and ministries.
The Indian Statistical Service (ISS) is a Group A Civil Service responsible for the production of official statistics for the Government of India.
The idea for a cadre of statisticians was conceived in 1953 by VT Krishnamachari, the then Deputy Commissioner of the erstwhile Planning Commission. Krishnamachari, in his report, recommended the formation of the ‘Statistical and Economic Advisory Service’.
However, the then Honorary Statistical Advisor to the Cabinet Prof Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis suggested the creation of a separate Central Statistical Pool.
Amidst these contradictory views, the Cabinet decided in 1958 that two separate services, namely the Indian Economic Service and the Indian Statistical Service should be formed. Subsequently, the ISS was constituted along with the IES in 1961.