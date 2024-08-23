Indian Statistical Services (ISS) — a brief history

This is everything that aspirants need to know about the Indian Statistical Services (ISS), whose cadre is posted across 40 different ministries and departments
Stats!
Stats!(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

As the name suggests, Indian Statistical Services (ISS) officers are tasked with the function of compiling Official Statistics at the central level for use by government and non-government entities. Similar to the IES, ISS cadres are posted across the central government’s departments and ministries. 

1. What is ISS?

Let's take a look
Let's take a look(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

The Indian Statistical Service (ISS) is a Group A Civil Service responsible for the production of official statistics for the Government of India. 

2. VT Krishnamachari

VT Krishnamachari
VT Krishnamachari(Pic: Wikipedia)

The idea for a cadre of statisticians was conceived in 1953 by VT Krishnamachari, the then Deputy Commissioner of the erstwhile Planning Commission. Krishnamachari, in his report, recommended the formation of the ‘Statistical and Economic Advisory Service’. 

3. Prof Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis

Prof Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis
Prof Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis(Pic: Wikipedia)

However, the then Honorary Statistical Advisor to the Cabinet Prof Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis suggested the creation of a separate Central Statistical Pool.

4. The formation

What's on paper?
What's on paper?(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Amidst these contradictory views, the Cabinet decided in 1958 that two separate services, namely the Indian Economic Service and the Indian Statistical Service should be formed. Subsequently, the ISS was constituted along with the IES in 1961. 

history
ISS
Indian Statistical Services
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com