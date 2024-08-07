Indian Forest Service (IFos/IFS): Exam, eligibility and beyond

One of the All India Services, alongside the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), the prestigious Indian Forest Service (IFoS/IFS) provides aspirants with an opportunity to work for the environment and forest departments in the country.
Sector: Environment, Forests, and Climate Change
Cadre controlling authority: Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change
Size and comparison: The Indian Forest Service (IFS) stands as the youngest and smallest among the three All-India Services.
Training institute: Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy (IGNFA), Dehradun, Uttarakhand
Ecological Environment Assurance: Ensuring the preservation of the country's ecological environment.
Sustainable Resource Management: Recording and ensuring the sustainable management of natural resources within their jurisdiction, including areas such as National Parks, Tiger Reserves, Wildlife Sanctuaries, and other Protected Areas.
Candidates should hold a graduate degree in fields such as Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, or a Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Agriculture, or Forestry, or Zoology.
Age limit: 21-32 years (excluding relaxation category)
Begin with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) prelims.
Prepare for the IFoS mains examination, where all papers are conducted in English.
The final stage of the exam after the IFoS mains, is the interview round carrying 300 marks.
Following the interview, candidates must undergo a physical test. Male candidates are required to complete a 25 km walk/run in under four hours, while female candidates must complete a 14 km walk/run in the same timeframe, with standards outlined in Appendix-III.
Successful candidates undergo intensive training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), followed by a 15-week training at the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy. Upon completion, they are awarded an MSc in Forestry by the Forest Research Institute.
Pay scale starts at Rs 56,100 at the Junior Time Scale and can reach up to Rs 2,25,000 at the Apex Scale.
Travel Allowance for Work
House Allowance
Dearness Allowance (DA)
Domestic Help
Medical Allowance
Transportation
Lease Allowance
Study Leave
Dietrich Brandis is widely considered as the father of the Service