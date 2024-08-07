Indian Forest Service (IFos/IFS): Exam, eligibility and beyond

Begin with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) prelims.

Prepare for the IFoS mains examination, where all papers are conducted in English.

The final stage of the exam after the IFoS mains, is the interview round carrying 300 marks.

Following the interview, candidates must undergo a physical test. Male candidates are required to complete a 25 km walk/run in under four hours, while female candidates must complete a 14 km walk/run in the same timeframe, with standards outlined in Appendix-III.