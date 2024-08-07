Indian Forest Service (IFos/IFS): Exam, eligibility and beyond

What is the prestigious Indian Forest Service (IFoS/IFS) all about? Let's find out
Time to thrive
Time to thrive(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

One of the All India Services, alongside the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), the prestigious Indian Forest Service (IFoS/IFS) provides aspirants with an opportunity to work for the environment and forest departments in the country.

1. Basic details:

Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy (IGNFA), Dehradun, Uttarakhand
Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy (IGNFA), Dehradun, Uttarakhand(Pic: ignfa.gov.in)

Sector: Environment, Forests, and Climate Change
Cadre controlling authority: Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change
Size and comparison: The Indian Forest Service (IFS) stands as the youngest and smallest among the three All-India Services.
Training institute: Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy (IGNFA), Dehradun, Uttarakhand

2. Roles and responsibilities:

The Sun always rises
The Sun always rises(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

  • Ecological Environment Assurance: Ensuring the preservation of the country's ecological environment.

  • Sustainable Resource Management: Recording and ensuring the sustainable management of natural resources within their jurisdiction, including areas such as National Parks, Tiger Reserves, Wildlife Sanctuaries, and other Protected Areas.

3. Important details of the IFoS/IFS exam | Educational requirements

Stay ahead
Stay ahead(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Candidates should hold a graduate degree in fields such as Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, or a Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Agriculture, or Forestry, or Zoology.

Age limit: 21-32 years (excluding relaxation category)

4. Steps to crack IFoS/IFS:

Let's begin
Let's begin (Pic: EdexLive Desk)

  1. Begin with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) prelims.

  2. Prepare for the IFoS mains examination, where all papers are conducted in English.

  3. The final stage of the exam after the IFoS mains, is the interview round carrying 300 marks. 

  4. Following the interview, candidates must undergo a physical test. Male candidates are required to complete a 25 km walk/run in under four hours, while female candidates must complete a 14 km walk/run in the same timeframe, with standards outlined in Appendix-III.

  5. Successful candidates undergo intensive training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), followed by a 15-week training at the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy. Upon completion, they are awarded an MSc in Forestry by the Forest Research Institute.

5. Authorised pay grade of the IFoS: 

In the wallet
In the wallet(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Pay scale starts at Rs 56,100 at the Junior Time Scale and can reach up to Rs 2,25,000 at the Apex Scale. 

6. Perks & allowances:

What's the perk?
What's the perk?(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

  1. Travel Allowance for Work

  2. House Allowance

  3. Dearness Allowance (DA)

  4. Domestic Help

  5. Medical Allowance

  6. Transportation

  7. Lease Allowance

  8. Study Leave

7. Fun fact: 

Dietrich Brandis
Dietrich Brandis(Pic: Wikipedia)

Dietrich Brandis is widely considered as the father of the Service 

UPSC
IFS
Indian Forest Service
IFoS
forest services
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com