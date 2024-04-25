Students from marginalised communities shine bright in Telangana inter exams

The announcement of the results for the Telangana State Intermediate first and second year by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Wednesday, April 24, showed the determination of students, especially the ones belonging to the weaker sections of the society.



According to a report by The New Indian Express, a few students from the Kallam Anji Reddy Vocational Junior College in Hyderabad passed with brilliant results in the state Intermediate public examinations.



Grit of girl students

A student named Tirumani Pooja, who is a resident of Borabanda in Hyderabad and the daughter of a carpenter, scored 983/1000 in the first-year exams. She expressed her desire to become a software engineer.



Another girl student in her first year, P Menaka, scored 981/1000. Menaka's father is currently working as a security guard and she said that she wishes to become an engineer in the future.



S Vaishnavi, achieving a remarkable score of 980 out of 1000 in her vocational course, shared that she has been raised solely by her father since her mother's passing. She expressed to The New Indian Express, that she had suffered from neglect due to their challenging financial situation, but despite the situation, she always aimed to achieve higher.



As the results were released, the students said that it brought a ray of hope in their lives and encouraged them to pursue their dreams despite their difficult circumstances.



Students pursuing vocational courses dream big

Mattam Lokes, who secured 497/500 marks in the vocational course, aspires to become a pharmacist, and also join the public services.



Abdul Gaffer, the son of an auto driver, achieved a score of 493 out of 500 and secured a state rank. His ambition is to pursue a career as a pharmacist. Meanwhile, V Venkata Karuna, scoring 488 out of 500, aims to pursue a path toward becoming a software engineer.