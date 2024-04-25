Son of postman and homemaker from Himachal Pradesh tops CDS exam

Rajat Kumar, aged 22, belonging to Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district has secured the highest position in the Combined Defence Services (CDS II) 2023 examination, according to a PTI report.



The results of this examination released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for admission into the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Air Force Academy, were announced on Monday, April 22.



Rajat Kumar hails from the Shahpur area of Kangra district. His father, Pradeep Kumar, is employed as a postman, while his mother, Baby Devi, is a homemaker.



For the preparation of his examinations, he did not take any formal assistance or coaching and had also topped his Bachelor of Arts (BA) examination with 82 per cent from Government College Shahpur last year.



PTI reported that Kumar's family was extremely proud of his achievements.



Dates for 2025 exam released

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released its annual calendar for various recruitment exams scheduled for the year 2025. The schedule kicks off from January 11, 2025.



Defence aspirants may note that the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I) is scheduled for April 13, 2025. The Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I) is also slated to take place on the same day.