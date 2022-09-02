The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has already opened the portal for applications to various PhD programmes. The application window has been open since August 27 and will close on September 15. Interested candidates can visit the official UoH website to apply.

The university is offering 281 seats for 42 PhD courses. After filling out the application form, candidates have to pay the required fees. The application fee for the General category is Rs 600, Rs 550 for the EWS category, Rs 400 for OBC-NCL and Rs 275 for SC, ST, PwD (PH) categories.

As per the official notification, once paid, the application fees are non-refundable. "Please pay the fee ONLINE through the Payment Gateway link provided in the form. The FORM No. & Payment Transaction Number/Order No. should be noted carefully by the applicant for future reference. Without the FORM NUMBER the application will not be considered," the notification additionally states.

Candidates will be admitted to the PhD programmes based on the entrance exam and interview. The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on October 7 and 8. The dates for interview and admission are yet to be declared.

Candidates who wish to apply can check the official UoH website, which is http://acad.uohyd.ac.in for more details. Candidates can also directly visit the PhD admission notification page of the website. Here's the link http://acad.uohyd.ac.in/phd22.html.