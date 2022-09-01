Students at an exam centre | Image for representational purpose only | (Pic: Express)

The JEE Advanced 2022 candidates' response sheets have been released today, September 1, at 10 am. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can view their response sheets and download the same, by visiting the official JEE Advanced website https://jeeadv.ac.in.

Here are the steps:

1. Visit the official JEE Advanced website

2. As the home page appears, scroll down to the ‘Announcements’ section

3. Find the September 1, 2022 sub-heading

4. Click on the link given below it, as directed, to view the response sheets

5. A separate window opens

6. Enter the required credentials

7. Click on ‘Login’ to view the response sheets

8. Download and save for future reference

The students need their registration number, date of birth and mobile number to view their response sheet. In case a candidate has lost his/her registration number, they are advised not to panic. They can click on the ‘Find Registration Number’ link that appears beside the ‘Login’ option (refer to Step 7).

The response sheets have been released by IIT Bombay, which is conducting the JEE Advanced 2022 exam this year. The question papers for both Paper I and Paper II have already been released on August 29.

As per the official notification by IIT Bombay, the provisional answer key will be released on September 3, and the final answer key will be released on September 11.