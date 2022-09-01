The objection window for AP TET (Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) 2022 has been opened from today, September 1. Candidates who wish to raise objections to the provisional answer key can do so from today till September 7. Candidates have to visit the official AP TET website https://aptet.apcfss.in for completing the process.

Here are the steps to raise objections to the answer key:

1. Visit the official AP TET website

2. On the home page, click ‘Candidate Login'

3. Enter the required credentials and click ‘Login’

4. Find the link to raise objections

5. Follow as directed to complete the process

It must be noted that the provisional/initial answer key has already been released by the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh on August 31. The candidates can access the key by logging in as well. To view the question papers, candidates can go to the ‘Question Papers’ section on the website itself.

As per the official notification, the final answer key would be released on September 12. And the final results are scheduled to be declared on September 14. As per the notification, AP TET marks carry a weightage of 20%, while the rest 80% lies with the marks obtained in Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) for drawing up the final selection list.