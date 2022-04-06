The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) extends the deadline for its dispute redressal mechanism for the Term 1 examination of both Classes X and XII. The date is extended till April 20, 2022, Wednesday. This notice came out through an official circular by the CBSE with No CBSE/CE/2021. It was released on the CBSE website on April 4, 2022. The extension was allowed by CBSE because many schools raised the issue that they were unable to file the complaints within the stipulated time frame as per the earlier CBSE notice or circular, which stated March 12 to be the deadline for Class X and March 19 as the deadline for Class XII.

Students can now raise their issues over their performance in the Term 1 examination. They can do so through their respective schools, by giving it in writing to the concerned authority in the school. The schools can then forward those complaints by combining them into a report and then by applying to CBSE, following all the instructions provided in the CBSE notice. Requests and applications through the email ID or any other platform will not be considered by the CBSE. Parents, school authorities, students and teachers are advised to check the CBSE websites (cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in) for the original circulars and more detailed information.

Here are the three most important instructions mentioned in the official notice:-

1. If the dispute is to be resolved by the CBSE, a report combining all the disputes received by the schools may be uploaded in one go on the School Request Submission for Resolution on the link http://cbseit.in/cbse/2022/SRSR/landing.aspx.

2. If any school was not able to upload their request on the portal earlier or if uploaded partial information on the portal, may upload the complete details on the above-said link so that the dispute will be addressed by the CBSE as per process and norms.

3. Any school that has communicated to the CBSE on any email to the Regional Officer or the CBSE Headquarters is also required to upload their dispute within schedule on the portal.