Branding Bakasura for Corporate Lords

Devdutt Pattanaik’s latest book, Escape the Bakasura Trap: Let Contentment Fuel Your Growth, sets itself an ambitious target.

It claims to take a closer look at the consumerist culture we are currently entrapped in, weighing it against contentment that enables personal growth and liberation from the relentless hunger, fear, and insecurity that drives many of us.

Drawing on Bhima’s slaying of the perpetually hungry demon, Bakasura, Pattanaik unravels the path towards liberation first revealed by Hanuman.

In order to escape human enslavement to pleasure and greed, which accrues karmic debt, ensuring the soul is caught in the endless cycle of birth and rebirth, the Hanuman endorses kindness and detachment to achieve salvation.