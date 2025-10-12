Setting goals the smart way: How students can plan and track progress

In a session on academic planning and self-development, an education expert explained to students how to effectively set and monitor both short-term and long-term goals.
“Short-term goals focus on the immediate future,” the expert said.
“They should be simple, specific, and achievable targets that keep students motivated. Regular evaluation helps track progress and ensures steady improvement.”
Discussing long-term goals, the expert emphasised that these should be set in consultation with parents and teachers.
“While students can define measurable targets for themselves, guidance from parents and teachers provides direction, timely feedback, and necessary course corrections,” the expert noted.
The session highlighted that goal setting is most effective when long-term aspirations are broken down into smaller, manageable steps. “Keep it simple,” the expert advised.
“Each small success builds confidence and takes the student one step closer to achieving their ultimate goal.”