International Youth Day 2026: What Gen Z expects from their employers

Growth doesn’t mean the same thing anymore

Most companies still equate growth with becoming a manager. Gen Z doesn’t necessarily agree. Nearly seven in ten young professionals say they aren’t interested in management roles unless there is a strong enough reason to take one on. That’s not a lack of ambition. It’s a demand for growth that actually means something : new skills, more ownership, real impact, rather than just a new title.

Young employees want to keep learning, receive regular feedback, and know where their roles are headed. When they don’t get that clarity, they don’t wait around. They leave. This means annual growth conversations aren’t enough anymore. Employees want to know, in specific terms, what growth looks like for them and how long it will take, not vague talk about future potential.