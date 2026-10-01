Employers look for verified expertise as AI skills gap widens

Nearly every Indian leader in Pearson's 2026 Value of IT Certification Employer Report sees an AI and machine learning skills gap: 96 per cent, with cybersecurity a distant second. The response is just as lopsided. Some 91 per cent of Indian companies are training and upskilling IT staff, and 94 per cent fully pay for certifications, either for any course employees want or for those their roles require.

The survey reached 505 IT and HR leaders at firms with 1,000 or more employees across seven countries, including 64 in India, in mid-2025.

What sits behind those numbers is a shortage that has moved from knowing AI to running it in production, and a hiring market that increasingly wants proof.