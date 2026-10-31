Can PhD years count as teaching experience for Associate Professor posts? UGC rules explained

Can the years spent pursuing a PhD be counted towards the eight years of teaching or research experience required for appointment as an Associate Professor? The question is before the Supreme Court, which has reserved its judgment in a dispute concerning a faculty appointment at Kannur University in Kerala.

A Bench comprising Justices Manoj Misra and Manmohan heard petitions filed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and Professor Joseph Skaria challenging a 2023 Kerala High Court judgment that upheld the appointment of Priya Varghese as Associate Professor.

The case raises questions about how universities should assess experience gained by faculty members pursuing doctoral research, taking study leave or serving on deputation.