From the pages of History: Significant events on April 14

The date has witnessed several significant historical events across science, politics, and global society. In 2003, the landmark completion of the Human Genome Project marked a turning point in modern biology. After 13 years of collaborative international research, scientists successfully sequenced about 99% of the human genome with remarkable accuracy. This breakthrough revolutionised medicine, enabling advances in genetic research, disease diagnosis, and personalised treatment.

On a darker note, in 1865, Abraham Lincoln was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth at Ford's Theatre. Lincoln, a key figure in abolishing slavery and preserving the Union during the American Civil War, succumbed to his injuries the following morning, leaving a profound impact on U.S. history.

In 1912, the ill-fated RMS Titanic struck an iceberg in the North Atlantic during its maiden voyage. The disaster, which led to the loss of around 1,500 lives, exposed critical shortcomings in maritime safety and led to major reforms.

The day is also celebrated in India as the birth anniversary of B. R. Ambedkar in 1891, a visionary leader who played a pivotal role in drafting the Indian Constitution and championing social equality.

More recently, in 2014, the extremist group Boko Haram kidnapped 276 schoolgirls from Chibok, triggering global outrage and the viral #BringBackOurGirls campaign.

Earlier, in 1935, the devastating Black Sunday Dust Storm swept across parts of the United States, turning day into night and highlighting the environmental and agricultural crisis of the Dust Bowl era.