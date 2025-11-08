From Coder to Creator: Learning for an AI world

The conventional 'learn-to-code' path no longer guarantees a successful tech career, which is an uncomfortable reality that many recruiters and industry leaders acknowledge.

The biggest IT companies in India have reduced their hiring rates, moving away from large fresher intakes and toward smaller groups of experts who can use AI tools instead of writing every line by hand.

This does not imply that coding is no longer significant; rather, it shows that the baseline has evolved.

In an AI-dominated workplace, it is more important to frame meaningful problems, develop human-centered solutions, and use AI tools responsibly than it is to write accurate code.

Although it has altered the criteria for what skills are valued, artificial intelligence has not entirely replaced jobs.