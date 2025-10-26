Education should not mean leaving home or fitting a mould

Every year, lakhs of students leave their homes, often at the tender age of 15 or 16, to chase education in faraway cities. This migration is not born out of choice but necessity. For decades, the best coaching centres, top faculty, and structured exam preparation have been concentrated in a few metro hubs. Families are left with little option but to spend heavily on rent, food, and travel, while those who cannot afford it are excluded from the race altogether.

This system extracts both an emotional and financial toll. Young learners struggle to live away from their families, lose the comfort of familiar surroundings, and carry the burden of adjustment when their only focus should be learning. Education should open doors, not uproot children from their roots.