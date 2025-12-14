Early gestational diabetes now in first trimester, South Asians at higher risk: Study

NEW DELHI: Early gestational diabetes (GDM) can now occur in the first trimester in pregnant women, two new Indian studies released Friday said.

According to the two breakthrough studies, which has delivered the world’s first clear evidence of widespread Early GDM (EGDM), one in four pregnant women are affected, while the South Asian population is more vulnerable.

The team of national and international researchers called for universal screening at the start of pregnancy. The first study by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)–INDIAB assessed 1,032 pregnant women across India and found an overall GDM prevalence of 22.4%, with early GDM at 19.2% and late GDM at 23.4%.