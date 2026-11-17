The things we worry about today may not matter a few years from now. A closed door may lead us towards an opportunity we never considered. A setback may eventually become the reason we discover a different path.

Look at Rudransh. He did not plan to become famous. He did not know that a simple family video would reach millions of people. He certainly could not have imagined that the same 16 seconds would bring an announcement that could support his education for years.

Of course, life will not always be easy for him. There will be challenges, disappointments and difficult decisions as he grows up. The same is true for every one of us. A fortunate moment does not guarantee a problem-free life, just as a difficult moment does not mean that life has nothing more to offer.

The lesson is not that every struggle will magically disappear. It is that no single moment should be allowed to define our entire existence. When things become overwhelming, asking for help, talking to someone we trust and giving ourselves time can make a difference.

We may not know what the next day holds. That uncertainty can be frightening, but it is also what makes life full of possibilities. Every morning gives us another opportunity to try, learn, heal and begin again.

After all, we have not lived our entire life to decide that it is over based on one difficult moment. Sometimes, the best chapters are the ones we have not reached yet.