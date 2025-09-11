CP Radhakrishnan elected India’s 15th Vice-President. Know more about him

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy (CP) Radhakrishnan, born on May 4, 1957, in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, embarked on his political journey at 16 with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1980 as an aide to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he quickly rose through the ranks, establishing himself as a key figure in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.



Parliamentary achievements

Radhakrishnan gained national prominence as a two-time Member of Parliament from Coimbatore, securing victories in the 1998 and 1999 Lok Sabha elections. Known for his consensus-driven approach, he earned the moniker “Ajatshatru” (one without enemies) for his ability to bridge political divides in Tamil Nadu.



In 2004, he represented India at the UN General Assembly as part of a parliamentary delegation and joined the first Indian parliamentary group to visit Taiwan.



Leadership in BJP and Tamil Nadu

Beyond his parliamentary tenure, Radhakrishnan played a pivotal role in the BJP’s organisational structure, serving as the Tamil Nadu state president. His leadership strengthened the party’s presence in a state dominated by regional parties, showcasing his pragmatic approach to politics.



Gubernatorial roles

In the early 2020s, Radhakrishnan transitioned to significant administrative roles. Appointed Governor of Jharkhand in February 2023, he later took on additional responsibilities as Governor of Telangana, and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry in 2024.

In July 2024, he was sworn in as Governor of Maharashtra, further elevating his national profile before his vice-presidential candidacy.



Vice-presidential election

On September 9, 2025, Radhakrishnan was elected India’s 15th Vice-President in a parliamentary poll overseen by the Election Commission. He secured 452 first-preference votes against the opposition candidate’s 300, out of 752 valid ballots.

The result, announced by the Rajya Sabha Secretary-General, reflected strong support from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and some reported cross-voting, ensuring a decisive victory.



Vision and ideology

Following his election, Radhakrishnan framed his victory as an endorsement of a “nationalistic ideology.” He outlined priorities such as strengthening cooperative federalism and advancing India’s development goals through 2047. His administrative experience and ability to foster cross-party relationships were widely acknowledged by political leaders.

A Business Administration graduate from VO Chidambaram College, Radhakrishnan is married with two children. Before his political career, he was involved in business and agriculture, bringing a diverse perspective to his public service roles.