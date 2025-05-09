Countering malnutrition and mental health issues in students right from the school-level

Malnutrition manifests in many forms across the socioeconomic spectrum, from the still widely prevalent undernutrition of early childhood and anaemia of adolescence to the rising spectre of overweight and obesity. A recent survey from the Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey reveals that 27.4 per cent of children in the 10-14 year age group are too thin for their age (“severely or moderately thin”).

A recent UNICEF report states that over 80 per cent of adolescents in India suffer from “hidden hunger” of micronutrient deficiencies. While fruit intake is alarmingly low and vegetable intake is sparse and lacks diversity, increased intake of ultraprocessed foods, sugar-sweetened beverages and unhealthy edible oils is putting young children on the road to early onset of diabetes, hypertension and heart disease.

Heightened stress erodes mental health, with high academic demands and negative social media interactions robbing the peace and pleasure of a happy childhood. Addictions, ranging from tobacco products to alcohol and drugs, entrap young persons with alarming frequency as unscrupulous suppliers prey on vulnerable adolescents.

As young persons are hyperconnected in social media but remain emotionally disconnected in personal relations, the incidence of mental health disorders is rising in adolescence.

While the multiple social, economic, environmental and commercial determinants of health and disease require multi-sectoral actions at many levels, the school setting too can provide remedial responses to several of these problems, by becoming an active promoter of health literacy and good practices.

The value of personal hygiene, sanitation, appropriate nutrition, regular physical activity and eco-friendly living must become an essential part of assimilated learning in schools.

Students and parents must be made aware of the health benefits of a diverse diet which can be obtained through locally available and less expensive seasonal fruits and vegetables, pulses, millets and cereals.

Regular physical activity is essential for good growth as well as physical and mental health. It is essential that teachers and other school staff too participate in the regular physical activity sessions alongside students, to become fitness role models and personally reap health benefits.