Revamping education: Why Art and Humanities are more important now than ever

What if your doctor could not only diagnose your illness, but also understand your emotions, listen better, and treat you with more empathy? That’s the idea behind an innovative programme at the University of California, Irvine School of Medicine, where medical students have been studying Humanities and Arts for the last five years.

Doctors learning Art, Literature, and Ethics. The goal? To make them more compassionate, observant, and skilled in communication.

It’s a shift that many educators now agree is long overdue, not just in medicine, but across professional education.

In India, the need to integrate the Humanities with Science and technical training has been discussed for years.

The Yashpal Committee Report, released in 2009, criticised the sharp separation between the natural and human sciences in Indian higher education. It pointed out how this divide limits our ability to understand the world holistically.

In today’s globalised, complex world, these subjects matter more than ever. They help us make sense of political upheavals, economic instability, and shifting social values.

More importantly, they equip us with essential life skills, such as critical thinking, ethical reasoning, creativity, and empathy.

Some Indian institutions are already taking steps in this direction. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, has now incorporated Humanities courses into its four-year undergraduate programme to foster synergy between science and society.

The Government of India has also made it mandatory for undergraduates to study courses on the Constitution and Environmental Science.

But challenges remain. Many colleges lack qualified faculty to teach the Humanities meaningfully. Often, these subjects are treated as optional add-ons, rather than being integrated into mainstream education.

The takeaway? Humanities aren’t just about old books and theories. They’re about understanding people, culture, and the world around us. And whether you’re studying Medicine, Engineering, Law, or Journalism, they might just make you better at what you do.