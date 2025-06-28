Why India should prioritise early childhood education

Every morning, millions of India’s youngest children wake up to vastly different educational realities. Some enter well-equipped preschools with trained teachers, while others sit in overcrowded spaces with minimal resources. Some end their day with parents reading stories and engaging in fun conversations at home, while others end with minimal interaction at home.

This disparity leaves an entire section of society behind, even before they start formal schooling. By the time these children enter grade 1, the learning gaps are already staggering. By grade 1, 43% can’t recognise letters of the alphabet, and 35% cannot recognise numbers 1-9. And the gap only widens from here.

Despite massive investments in education, learning outcomes remain stubbornly poor. But what if the solution isn't more of the same? What if we've been looking in the wrong place entirely?

The Foundation: Why the first years hold all the cards

The answer lies in a simple fact: 85% of brain development happens before age six. During these early years, 700 to 1,000 neural connections form every second — a pace of growth that will never be repeated in a lifetime.