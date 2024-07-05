Want to perform well in English Proficiency tests? Here are some tips

"Riddled with anxiety? Get rid of it" by Dr Albert P Rayan, ELT Professional
Dr Rayan acknowledges that these tests can, indeed, create significant pressure, particularly when the results are critical for job applications, immigration, or academic pursuits. However, he offers suggestions on how to alleviate this issue.
1. Prepare well in advance: Start early to avoid last-minute stress.
2. Create a study plan: Allocate two hours a day for about one to two months. Be consistent.
3. Use good resources: Utilise books, videos, and official online materials that are authentic.
4. Practise under test conditions: Take timed practise tests to simulate the exam environment.
5. Familiarise yourself with the format: Understand the structure and types of questions you will encounter in the exam.
6. Seek professional guidance: Consider enrolling in a preparatory course or consulting an expert.
7. Maintain a positive mindset: Believe in your ability to succeed.
8. Confidence is the key: Candidates should be confident in their ability to excel in any proficiency test
"Get rich with resource" by Dr Albert P’Rayan, who possesses over two decades of teaching and training experience
Numerous online sources provide comprehensive preparation strategies for any English proficiency test. These resources range from official test websites to other preparation platforms.
Here’s a list of a few online sources provided
Official test websites For practice tests and preparation tips, the following sites are useful:
1. IELTS: www.ielts.org/
www.takeielts.britishcouncil. org/prepare
www.ielts.idp.com/prepare
2. TOEFL: www.ets.org/toefl toeflpractice.ets.org/
3. PTE: www.pearsonpte.com/pteacademic
www.ptepractice.com/
4. Cambridge English Exams: www.cambridgeenglish.org/learning-english/
Many online learning platforms offer preparation courses for English proficiency tests.
5. Coursera (www.coursera.org) offers courses specifically designed for IELTS, TOEFL, and other English proficiency tests.
6. Udemy (www.udemy.com) offers a range of affordable courses on IELTS, TOEFL, and PTE
7. Test-Guide (www.test-guide.com) offers free practice tests and study guides for various English proficiency tests.
Mobile apps
8. IELTS Prep App (www.ielts.org/fortest-takers/test-day-advice/ieltsprep-app)
9. TOEFL Go! (www.ets.org/toefl/ test-takers/ibt/test/preparation/ toefl-go)
10. PTE Academic (www.pearsonpte.com/prepare)
YouTube channels
(www.youtube.com/user/IELTSOfficial)
(www.youtube.com/user/TOEFLtv)
"Putting your best foot forward" by Richa Valecha, English Proficiency Trainer with nine years of experience
People who are not well-versed with the language can start their preparation in advance, although, they must not pressurise themselves too much. It is advised to begin with the simplest of concepts, and then progress eventually. The knowledge of extravagant words and fancy vocabulary is not fruitful, and would not benefit if you do not know the right usage. I also advise people to sound sharp and confident.
"Unlocking opportunities" by Prabhul Ravindran, Director of English Language Learning at Pearson India
These tests open a host of opportunities that one may consider
1. Wider acceptance globally: Offer opportunities to expand professional horizons.
2. Professional development and career advancement: Enhance career prospects with global firms as they prefer employees with proven English skills
3. Academic and research: Open up opportunities for collaborative projects, research positions, and so on.
"Want to perform well in these tests? This will help you nail it!" by Prabhul Ravindran, Director of English Language Learning at Pearson India
1. Structure, not memorise
Develop a flexible approach for tasks like image description.
Use structures like IDEA to guide your responses:
I - Identify the focal points
D - Describe them in a word
E - Explain them briefly
A - Analyse your answer
2. Think critically and express
Avoid memorised scripts in essays. Use the PIE method to plan your writing and express your ideas clearly
P - Point out key headers
I - Illustrate them with examples
E - Explain them efficiently