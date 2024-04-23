Smooth Sailing: Navigating a career in the Indian Navy

A

I joined the Navy at the young age of 16, in 1982 as an ERA (Engine Room Artificer) Apprentice. The initial years of my naval journey were characterised by sheer hard work, tenacity, and an unwavering commitment to succeed. The first I sailed in was an old Petya class destroyer INS Kadmatt in which I also participated in the IPKF operations in Sri Lanka. Later I sailed in INS Veer and was also a part of the commissioning crew of INS Khukri (the new corvette class ship).

Later on, in 1989 I qualified for a CW scheme and was deputed to the Indian Naval Academy for officer training. As a cadet, I underwent rigorous training that instilled in me the core values of discipline, perseverance, and teamwork. The challenges I faced during those formative years were numerous, but they served as opportunities for growth and learning. From adapting to the demanding schedule of training to mastering various naval skills, every experience contributed to shaping me into a capable and resilient individual.

The camaraderie among fellow cadets and the guidance of experienced mentors played a crucial role in my development. Together, we navigated through the trials and tribulations of naval life, fostering bonds that would last a lifetime.

Despite the obstacles encountered along the way, I maintained a never-give-up attitude, fuelled by a deep sense of purpose and a determination to excel. Each day presented new challenges, but I faced them head-on, drawing strength from the values instilled in me as a cadet.

Looking back, the initial years of my naval career were both challenging and rewarding. They laid the foundation for the journey ahead, imbuing me with the skills, resilience, and mindset necessary to thrive in the dynamic environment of the Indian Navy.