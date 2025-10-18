Tezpur University in turmoil: Student protests erupt over VC's absences

Tezpur University is facing significant unrest as students stage widespread protests against Vice Chancellor Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, citing his frequent absences and alleged administrative mismanagement, according to India Today NE.

The escalating demonstrations, which began on October 8, have grown into one of the most severe internal crises in the university’s recent history, with hundreds of students demanding Prof Singh’s resignation and greater administrative accountability.

Vice Chancellor’s extensive travel

Prof Singh has been absent from campus for 388 days between April 2023 and September 2025, undertaking 51 official trips, primarily to New Delhi, with some to Jaipur and Guwahati. Over his two years and five months as Vice Chancellor, he averaged nearly 16 days of travel per month, with his longest absence lasting 22 days (February 4 to 25, 2025) and the shortest being a one-day trip in July 2024.

Students claim these prolonged absences have caused administrative stagnation and a significant communication gap between the university leadership and its student body.

Administrative instability

The university’s administrative challenges deepened with the resignation of Acting Registrar Pritam Dev, who was officially relieved of his duties on October 16 after Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Raja Rafiqul Haque approved his request.

This development has further undermined confidence among faculty and students, with reports of delays and disruptions in academic activities and administrative processes due to the ongoing instability.

As a premier higher education institution in Assam, Tezpur University is at a critical juncture. The intensifying student protests and demands for transparency have put pressure on the Ministry of Education to intervene and resolve the crisis.

The university administration has yet to release an official statement addressing Prof Singh’s travel record or the escalating student unrest, leaving the situation unresolved.