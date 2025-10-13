Rishihood University’s 2025 Convocation inspires ethical leadership in AI era

Rishihood University’s 2025 Convocation Ceremony in Sonipat, Haryana, celebrated 62 graduates from diverse programs including BBA, MBA, BDes, MDes, BA (Education), BA (Psychology), and BSc (Public Health).

The event, attended by Chancellor Suresh Prabhu, Vice-Chancellor Prof Shobhit Mathur, and keynote speaker Manish Maheshwari, emphasised blending timeless values with modern innovation. Prof Mathur highlighted the university’s mission, stating, “Our guiding values — Jigyasa (Curiosity), Chikirsha (Action), and Ananda (Joy) — are timeless. They prepare students not just to earn, but to create; not just to succeed, but to serve.”

Preparing for real-world challenges

Chancellor Suresh Prabhu, a former Union Minister, addressed the graduates’ transition to the real world. “Until now, you were protected first by family and then by the university. The world outside will test you — but that is also where your character will shine. Rishihood has prepared you to not just adapt, but to shape the future with optimism and resilience,” he said, underscoring the university’s focus on resilience and leadership.

Ethical leadership in the AI age

Manish Maheshwari, General Partner at BAT VC, delivered a keynote on authentic leadership. “We are entering a world where machines can think, create, and even speak like us — but only humans can decide what should be done,” he said. He added, “Technology must never outpace truth. In a world where execution is instant, the real question is not ‘Can we?’ but ‘Should we?’ Authenticity and empathy will be the true markers of intelligence.” Maheshwari urged graduates to embrace the “4 M’s of Meaning, Mastery, Mindfulness, and Magnanimity” to navigate the AI era with integrity.