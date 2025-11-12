Campus

Odisha: Ravenshaw University Computer Science students end protest after lab upgrade assurance

Protesters at Ravenshaw University highlighted severe shortages of computers, with existing systems outdated and malfunctioning
Students at Ravenshaw University
Students at Ravenshaw University(Pic: TNIE)
Following a similar dharna by Odia department students last week, self-financing computer science course students at Ravenshaw University in Odisha, staged a sit-in protest on Monday, demanding urgent upgrades to laboratory infrastructure.

Protesters highlighted severe shortages of computers, with existing systems outdated and malfunctioning. “We had reported this matter to the vice-chancellor and department officials multiple times but they kept turning a deaf ear to our pleas,” they rued.

Dibya Prakash Patra, a protesting student, questioned, “We have seven batches of students - three of BSc, two MSc and as many of MCA. With 40 students in each batch, the total number comes to around 280. Each student pays nearly `40,000 towards course fee which comes to around `11 crore from all 280 students. If the university isn’t able to provide us with a proper functioning computer and basic infrastructure, what is the collected money being used for?”

Debasmita Sahu added that written complaints to the vice-chancellor went unheeded, prompting the sit-in.

The agitation ended after authorities confirmed a tender for new computers had been floated, with upgrades promised within a month.

On November 6, Plus III Arts second-year Odia students conducted open-air classes outside the vice-chancellor’s office over dilapidated classrooms. Their protest concluded with assurances of repairs within 10 days.

