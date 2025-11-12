Odisha: Ravenshaw University Computer Science students end protest after lab upgrade assurance

Following a similar dharna by Odia department students last week, self-financing computer science course students at Ravenshaw University in Odisha, staged a sit-in protest on Monday, demanding urgent upgrades to laboratory infrastructure.

Protesters highlighted severe shortages of computers, with existing systems outdated and malfunctioning. “We had reported this matter to the vice-chancellor and department officials multiple times but they kept turning a deaf ear to our pleas,” they rued.

Dibya Prakash Patra, a protesting student, questioned, “We have seven batches of students - three of BSc, two MSc and as many of MCA. With 40 students in each batch, the total number comes to around 280. Each student pays nearly `40,000 towards course fee which comes to around `11 crore from all 280 students. If the university isn’t able to provide us with a proper functioning computer and basic infrastructure, what is the collected money being used for?”

Debasmita Sahu added that written complaints to the vice-chancellor went unheeded, prompting the sit-in.

The agitation ended after authorities confirmed a tender for new computers had been floated, with upgrades promised within a month.

On November 6, Plus III Arts second-year Odia students conducted open-air classes outside the vice-chancellor’s office over dilapidated classrooms. Their protest concluded with assurances of repairs within 10 days.