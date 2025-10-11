KIIT rises to 5th in India in THE World University Rankings 2026

KIIT Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar, has achieved a remarkable feat in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, securing the 5th position among Indian universities.

As the only institution from Odisha in the national top 10, KIIT’s ranking in the global 501–600 band among 2,191 universities marks a significant leap from its previous 601–800 band, showcasing its growing global prominence, according to an official statement released by the institution.

Excellence across key parameters

KIIT excelled in multiple parameters, ranking 259th globally in ‘Academic Excellence.’ It topped Indian institutions in ‘Industry Integration,’ ‘International Outlook,’ and ‘Social Commitment (SDGs).’ These achievements reflect KIIT’s commitment to innovation, global engagement, and social impact, positioning it as a dynamic and competitive institution.

Decade of transformation

The Times Higher Education evaluation highlights KIIT’s decade-long journey from local excellence to global recognition. The university’s focus on innovation, compassion, and quality education has enabled it to compete with the world’s finest, establishing a model for socially inclusive higher education from Odisha.

Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT, KISS, and KIMS, expressed his delight, stating, “Every state aspires to have a university ranked among the top 500 globally. I am happy that KIIT, only 28 years since its inception and 22 years as a Deemed to be University, has been placed among the world’s top premier universities in the 501 cohort. This accomplishment is a source of pride for Odisha specifically, and for India as a whole.”

Key highlights

- Secured 5th rank among 128 Indian institutions and the only Odisha university in the top 10.

- Improved significantly from last year’s ranking, reflecting enhanced global competitiveness.

- Led Indian universities in Industry Integration, International Outlook, and Social Commitment (SDGs).