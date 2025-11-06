IIT-M develops affordable, minimally invasive glucose monitoring device

CHENNAI: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) have developed and patented a cost-effective, user-friendly, and minimally invasive glucose monitoring device for diabetes patients.
The team has reimagined the device from the ground up, focusing on comfort, accessibility, and long-term affordability while maintaining high standards of accuracy and reliability.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research – India Diabetes (ICMR INDIAB) study published in 2023, the prevalence of diabetes in the country stands at 10.1 crore people.
Currently, the most common method of monitoring blood sugar levels, Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG), requires multiple daily finger-prick blood samples.
While effective, it remains invasive. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) systems offer an alternative, providing real-time readings without repeated finger pricks.
However, existing CGM systems are limited by their high cost and reliance on external devices such as smartphones or dedicated readers to display results.
Addressing these challenges, researchers from the Electronic Materials and Thin Films Lab at IIT Madras, led by Prof. Parasuraman Swaminathan, have developed a set of innovations that collectively redefine the CGM device.
These innovations have been formally recognized and protected through multiple patents.
At the core of the new system is a modular setup combining reusable electronics and a low-power display unit with a disposable microneedle sensor patch.
The project was conceived as a technology with clear real-world applications rather than as an academic exercise.
To bring the device to market, the team has adopted a three-pronged strategy:
A. Start-up Commercialisation: A start-up has already been formed to refine the device, conduct clinical trials, and commercialize it. Being based at the IIT Madras Research Park provides access to prototyping facilities, regulatory advisors, and investor networks.
B. Technology Transfer to Industry: Researchers are in discussions with established medical device manufacturers to license the technology, leveraging their production capabilities and distribution networks for rapid scaling.
C. Strategic Licensing Opportunities: Conceived, designed, and developed entirely within IIT Madras, the project has drawn interest from external organisations seeking to partner in its next stages.