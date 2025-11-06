IIT-M develops affordable, minimally invasive glucose monitoring device

CHENNAI: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) have developed and patented a cost-effective, user-friendly, and minimally invasive glucose monitoring device for diabetes patients.

The team has reimagined the device from the ground up, focusing on comfort, accessibility, and long-term affordability while maintaining high standards of accuracy and reliability.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research – India Diabetes (ICMR INDIAB) study published in 2023, the prevalence of diabetes in the country stands at 10.1 crore people.