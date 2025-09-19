IIT Bombay at forefront of IndiaAI Mission, to develop trillion-parameter LLM project

India’s artificial intelligence ambitions are set to scale new heights with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay at the forefront. The institute, through its BharatGen consortium, will develop a trillion-parameter large language model (LLM), one of the most ambitious AI projects in the world, as part of the government’s IndiaAI Mission, as per a report by India Today.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the selection of eight organisations, including IIT Bombay, Tech Mahindra, and Fractal Analytics, at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi on September 18. To support IIT Bombay’s project, the mission has approved Rs 988.6 crore in financial assistance.

Full list of selected entities

Along with IIT Bombay’s BharatGen consortium, the other organisations chosen under the IndiaAI Mission include:

Avataar AI

Fractal Analytics Limited

Tech Mahindra Ltd

Zeinteiq Aitech Innovations

Genloop Intelligence Pvt Ltd

NeuroDX (Intellihealth)

Shodh AI

Each will work on foundational LLMs tailored for different use cases and applications.

Looking ahead, the government plans to release a national AI framework, jointly developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser. The framework will provide guidelines for building and deploying AI systems responsibly in India.