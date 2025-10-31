IIM Sambalpur launches India’s first dual-degree Executive PhD-DBA & MBA Fintech programmes

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur, one of India’s premier management institutions, hosted the Immersion Programme for India’s first dual degree programmes, Executive PhD & Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) (Batch 2024–27) and MBA Fintech Management (Batch 2024–26).

The Executive PhD & DBA Dual Degree Programme is offered in collaboration with IAE Bordeaux University School of Management, France, while the MBA Fintech Management Programme is jointly conducted with Sorbonne Business School, France.

Designed specifically for working professionals, the Executive PhD & DBA Dual-Degree Programme provides a unique opportunity to pursue doctoral studies without career interruption.

Elite profiles in Executive PhD & DBA batches

The first batch (2024–27) comprises 21 senior professionals from reputed organisations such as the Indian Police Services, NTT DATA, Google, HBC and the Adani Group, holding leadership positions like Managing Director, Vice President, and Executive Director.

The second batch (2025–28) includes 24 participants from distinguished institutions such as the Cognizant, Amazon, Accenture, National Bank Of Oman and the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, serving in roles like CEO, Director, and Vice President.

Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, said, “India stands today as the world’s fastest-growing major economy, advancing at 6.5% growth. History reminds us that when India had world-class institutions like Takshashila and Nalanda, it also commanded 33% of global GDP, which proves that there is a deep connection between education and economic power. The 21st century is India’s time and institutions like IIMs and IITs will soon lead the global academic landscape through innovation, integrity, and inclusiveness. IIM Sambalpur is the first Business school in India to introduce a gender-inclusive MBA policy, introduce AI enable learning system in the classroom, which helps them enhance creativity and integrity in learning, creating a new, disruptive model of education."

He added that IIM Sambalpur will organise women empowerment conclave & Brand India Conclave in the upcoming month.