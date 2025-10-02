IIM Sambalpur drives Innovation, Collaboration, and Inclusive Growth

IIM Sambalpur is stepping up efforts to create an ecosystem that fosters innovation, entrepreneurship, and global collaboration. Through flagship initiatives and partnerships, the institute is equipping students, start-ups, and local communities with the tools to thrive in an evolving economy.

At the centre of this vision is the I-Hub Foundation, a Section 8 company serving as the incubation facility of the institute.

The hub provides mentorship, funding access, and industry networking opportunities for students, local entrepreneurs, and early-stage businesses. It has already supported 28 start-ups, spanning ed-tech, social impact, and digital services. Notably, the I-Hub extends its reach to rural and tribal entrepreneurs, ensuring inclusive development in the region.

Another key initiative is IIM Sambalpur’s involvement in the Subhadra Yojana of the Odisha government’s Women and Child Development Ministry.

The programme empowers women entrepreneurs through training in financial and digital literacy, business planning, and marketing. By mentoring women-led enterprises, the institute is helping to drive micro-businesses toward self-sustainability.

On the academic front, IIM Sambalpur has forged international collaborations with leading universities and institutions worldwide.

These MoUs enable student and faculty exchanges, joint research, and global classroom experiences, broadening exposure and enhancing international perspectives.

The institute also prioritises experiential learning, supplementing academic instruction with bootcamps, pitch sessions, and community-driven projects. This approach aims to nurture job creators and changemakers, reinforcing IIM Sambalpur’s role as a catalyst for innovation and social impact.