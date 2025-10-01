IIM Sambalpur: Celebrating culture, scholarship, and responsibility

Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur (IIM-Sambalpur) is a public business school located in Sambalpur, Odisha.

IIM Sambalpur was announced in 2014 by the central Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and founded on 23 September 2015. The first batch of students started in September 2015.

The present campus of IIM Sambalpur has been set up at Jyoti Vihar, Burla, Sambalpur, Odisha.