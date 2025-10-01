Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur (IIM-Sambalpur) is a public business school located in Sambalpur, Odisha.
IIM Sambalpur was announced in 2014 by the central Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and founded on 23 September 2015. The first batch of students started in September 2015.
The present campus of IIM Sambalpur has been set up at Jyoti Vihar, Burla, Sambalpur, Odisha.
Flagship fest - Marmagya
At the heart of IIM Sambalpur's cultural calendar is Marmogya, the institute-level management and cultural festival.
Entirely student-led, the fest brings together participants from lending B-schools across India to compete in case competitions, business games, debates, and cultural showcases, Beyond being a vibrant platform for creativity and celebration, Marmagya offers students first-hand exposure to planning and executing large-scale events, sharpening their organisational and leadership abilities.
Academic conferences
IIM Sambalpur has become a hub for high-impact academic exchanges.
In 2025, it hosted the International Management Perspectives Conference (IMPeC) on Digitalization, Entrepreneurship, and Sustainability, aligned with Viksit Bharat@47, featuring over 500 papers.
Earlier, in 2024, it organised the 9th PAN IIM World Management Conference, a global condave that drew scholars, policymekers, and business leaders, giving students invaluable exposure to thought leaders and cutting-edge ideas in management.
Traditions & social responsibility
Beyond festivals and conferences, IIM Sambalpur nurtures traditions that reinforce values of sustainability, inclusiveness and civic engagement.
Plantation drives and rural immersion programs allow students to connect with environmental and grassroots realities, while initiatives like the Small Business Management Training Programme for Odisha's master wervers strengthen local entrepreneurship.
The campus also celebrates national observances such as Independence Day and Republic Day with cultural performances and community participation.