Centurion University and University of Western Australia sign MoU for academic and research collaboration

On Thursday, October 9, Centurion University entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Western Australia (UWA), a member of Australia’s prestigious Group of Eight (Go8) universities.

The agreement aims to foster academic and cultural exchanges in teaching, research, and other collaborative activities. The MoU was signed by officials of both institutions in the presence of UWA’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Education and Student Experience), Guy Littlefair, and Centurion University’s Vice-Chancellor, Supriya Pattanayak.

Highlighting the similarities between Odisha and Western Australia in terms of resource strengths and industrial ambitions, Professor Littlefair stated, “The MoU leverages our capabilities in sustainable mining allowing us to co-develop programmes that combine Australian expertise with India’s drive for innovation, creating a globally skilled workforce for the energy and mining sectors of the future.”

The partnership is set to facilitate joint initiatives in critical areas such as sustainable mining and innovation-driven programs.

The agreement paves the way for joint research projects, faculty exchanges, and the development of industry-integrated academic programs. Key focus areas include critical minerals processing, mine automation, and low-impact exploration. Professor Littlefair also noted, “UWA also had a roundtable meeting with multiple IITs for such collaboration in near future,” indicating broader collaborative prospects with Indian institutions.