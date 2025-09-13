DU to hold second mop-up round for UG admissions as 9,000 seats remain vacant

The University of Delhi (DU) will conduct a second mop-up round for undergraduate (UG) admissions in physical mode to fill over 9,000 vacant seats, following a decision taken in the Executive Council (EC) meeting on Friday, September 12.
A university press note said EC members expressed concern over the large number of vacancies, prompting Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh to suggest an open mop-up round to facilitate spot admissions.
The EC authorised Singh to frame the policy for this special round, as per a report by Hindustan Times.
PhD courses to be standardised from 2025-26
The EC also approved uniform guidelines for PhD programmes across all departments starting academic year 2025–26.
“Variations in course formats across subjects have been observed. To ensure uniformity, guidelines have been prepared,” the university said in a statement.
Under the new framework, PhD students will need 12 to 16 credits, including:
4 credits in research methodology/advanced research methodology
2 credits in research publication ethics
2 credits in research tools
4 credits in discipline-specific electives
The council further resolved to confer an honorary doctorate on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, an alumna of Hindu College, during her scheduled visit to DU in October.