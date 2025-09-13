DU to hold second mop-up round for UG admissions as 9,000 seats remain vacant

The University of Delhi (DU) will conduct a second mop-up round for undergraduate (UG) admissions in physical mode to fill over 9,000 vacant seats, following a decision taken in the Executive Council (EC) meeting on Friday, September 12.

A university press note said EC members expressed concern over the large number of vacancies, prompting Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh to suggest an open mop-up round to facilitate spot admissions.

The EC authorised Singh to frame the policy for this special round, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

PhD courses to be standardised from 2025-26