"We conceive AI and widespread access to information as powerful tools": Anant National University Provost

Anant National University is a diverse and dynamic institution in the making where creative ideas evolve into purposeful action and where students are trained through practical, hands-on, experiential learning to lead meaningful change in our rapidly changing world.

My topmost priority is to strengthen the university’s overall research environment to further enhance students’ learning experience while fuelling innovation across disciplines and cultivating Anant’s leadership in the design fields. Enhanced research focus will also ensure that the Anant community contributes meaningfully to global intellectual conversations on design, sustainability and emerging technologies.

Equally important, a deeper, more engaged research culture will enable us to develop locally pertinent learning materials, a glaring gap in the Indian education system. Unfortunately, design disciplines have long relied on foreign textbooks, and at Anant, we are committed to the motto ‘आत्मनिर्भर भारत’ by developing well-researched, contextualised textbooks, ensuring that our students engage with pertinent materials rooted in our local realities, regional diversities and national aspirations.

Another key focus area is encouraging entrepreneurship among our students and further strengthening incubation efforts campus-wide. Designers and architects can (and should) be job creators and not job seekers. Institutionalised support and one-on-one mentorship will empower our students to develop new ventures, helping the country’s industries and communities alike.