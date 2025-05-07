UG, PG & Diploma admissions for 2025-26 open at Assam Skill University; details here

Assam Skill University has announced the opening of admissions for the 2025-26 academic year. The application window opened on April 30 and will continue till June 15, 2025. The university offers various programmes across different levels, including certificate, diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

For those interested in certificate courses, there are one-year programmes available in areas such as Hospitality, Housekeeping, Beauty & Wellness, Retail Services, and Food & Beverage services.



Diploma courses include fields like Digital Manufacturing Technology, Electric Vehicles, and Mechanical Engineering. Courses for Undergraduate aspirants include BTech (Bachelor of Technology) degrees in Computer Science & Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Civil Engineering.

Postgraduate courses are also available for graduates from recognised universities or institutions.

The university is situated in Mangaldai, Darrang District, and is set to become fully operational in 2025. It aims to cater to over 10,000 students and focuses on developing a skilled workforce to meet the requirements of various industries.

Classes for streams like Data Science and Artificial Intelligence are scheduled to begin in July at a temporary campus in Guwahati. Other courses such as solar power welding and electrification will commence once the permanent campus is ready. The university has already recruited faculty members and plans to appoint more in future.



Interested candidates should ensure they meet the eligibility criteria for their chosen programme and complete the online application process within the specified date. Further details regarding the admission process, courses and eligibility criteria is available on the official website of Assam Skill University.