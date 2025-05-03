Aligarh Muslim University students protest against university land takeover by municipality

On Friday, May 2, students at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) organised a protest march on campus to oppose the Aligarh Nagar Nigam’s acquisition of 41 bighas of land belonging to the university’s riding club.



The march concluded at Sir Syed Gate, where protesters submitted a memorandum to officials, addressed to the district magistrate, according to a PTI report.



The demonstration was sparked by the unexpected arrival of Aligarh Nagar Nigam officials on Thursday, May 1.



The officials placed a signboard on the campus, declaring the land as government property, inciting immediate backlash from the AMU community.



The memorandum submitted to the district magistrate called for an urgent and impartial investigation into what the university described as the "unilateral takeover" of the land.



AMU claims the land has been in its possession since 1940, acquired under the Land Acquisition Act of 1894.



The AMU Teachers’ Association planned an emergency meeting on Friday evening, to evaluate the implications of the municipal authorities’ actions and discuss further steps to address the issue.



In an official statement, AMU said that it is making efforts to retain the land, stating it is "taking all necessary legal steps" to challenge Nagar Nigam’s claim and protect its property.