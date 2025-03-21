SOA signs MoU with Hyderabad-based KFin Technologies

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed-to-be University (SOA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KFin Technologies of Hyderabad in Bhubaneswar on Friday, March 21, for fostering talent development, promote industry-academia collaboration and local hiring.

KFin Technologies, which is in the business of providing Financial Services, IT and ITeS-related services, is committed to foster skill development, promoting knowledge sharing and create employment opportunities for students.

The MoU, which will remain in force for 60 months, will enable holding of workshops and skill building programs for students, explore internship and pre-placement opportunities for them and hire skilled local talent to strengthen its workforce.

It will also support faculty development programs and industry-research initiatives. Both parties will collaborate on co-branded academic programs. Besides, the collaboration will strengthen industry-academia relationship for future research and development.

The MoU was signed by Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda, Vice-Chancellor of SOA and Sujay Puthran, Chief People Officer of KFin Technologies.

Prof Prasanta Kumar Patra, SOA’s Dean, Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy (SRIC); Ripti Ranjan Dash, Director, Industry Engagement and Corporate Relations; Abhisek Patnaik, Senior Manager, Corporate Relations; and Dr Mohammed Abdul Razaque, Faculty In-charge, Training and Placement, were present.

Venkata Giri Vonkayala, Chief Technical Officer and Subarna Mishra, Vice-President and Head of Data and Analytics-IT represented KFin Technologies at the MoU signing ceremony.