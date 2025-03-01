Lucknow University proposes new AI department, increased BTech intake

Lucknow University’s Faculty of Engineering and Technology has proposed the establishment of a dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) department and an increase in student intake for its BTech (AI) programme.

The recommendations were put forward during the faculty board meeting held on Friday, February 28, said a report by Times of India.

The meeting saw the participation of several senior academicians, including former Harcourt Butler Technical Institute (HBTI) Kanpur director Prof JSP Rai, Prof Virendra Kumar from the Indian Institute of Technology - Banaras Hindu University's (IIT-BHU) Civil Engineering Department, and Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) Lucknow director Prof Vineet Kansal.

Discussions focused on expanding AI education to meet growing industry demand and equipping students with advanced technological skills.

LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava stated that a formal proposal has been made to establish a new department dedicated to artificial intelligence. Additionally, the university has recommended increasing the intake by 60 seats in the BTech Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence) program, added TOI.

"This initiative aims to strengthen AI education at Lucknow University and provide students with better opportunities in this rapidly evolving field," he added.

The proposal will now be submitted to the university’s academic council for further deliberation and approval. If accepted, the move is expected to enhance research, innovation, and industry collaborations in AI, reinforcing Lucknow University’s commitment to cutting-edge technological education.