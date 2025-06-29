The outstanding Academic Achievement Award Ceremony of Sahodaya Schools Complex, Bhubaneswar Chapter was conducted in the premises of DAV Public School, Unit-VIII to honour academic achievers of Secondary School Examination (SSE) and Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) 2025, stated a press release from the school.

As many as 226 toppers from 84 schools were felicitated for their excellence in grade X and XII performance for the session 2024-25. The welcome address was rendered by the Chairman of the Complex, Colonel Pankaj Kumar.

Secretary, Dr Sanjay Suar highlighted the objectives of Sahodaya Schools Complex and magnified on its accomplishments and credentials. It was followed by the eloquent address by Mentor Dr KC Satapathy and Joint Secretary Bipin Kumar Sahoo.

Chief Guest Prof Karuna Kar Nanda, Director, Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar honoured the occasion with his presence and advised the students not to underestimate anyone and do perfect practice to be a perfect one with high success.

The welcome rendition and dance recital by the students of DAV Unit-VIII and Prabhushree English Medium School, Puri electrified the programme in spreading a positive aura, according to the press release from the school.