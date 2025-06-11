BTech in Cloud ERP? Sreenidhi University is now offering it!

In a pioneering initiative to shape future-ready business leaders, SEED Infotech, in association with SAP, has partnered with Sreenidhi University to introduce an innovative BTech programme in Cloud ERP with SAP technologies.

This collaboration — the first of its kind in South India and Telangana — aims to equip students with advanced technical skills and four globally recognised SAP certifications, significantly enhancing their employability and leadership potential in the evolving global digital economy.

Combining Sreenidhi University’s academic strengths with SAP’s technological excellence, the programme integrates rigorous academic learning with immersive, hands-on training. Students will gain essential expertise in implementing, managing, and innovating using SAP S/4HANA ERP systems — preparing them to lead in the digital-first world, stated a report from the institute.

The SAP leadership team commented, "Industry–academia collaborations are vital to bridging the skills gap and driving innovation. By working together with Sreenidhi University on the BTech programme, we aim to combine academic rigour with SAP's industry-leading technology, empowering students with future-ready skills. By enrolling, they will gain hands-on learning opportunities and essential knowledge, and boost their employability — shaping the next generation of SAP professionals."

Dr Ganesh Natarajan, Chairman of GTT Data Solutions Ltd (SEED is a part of the GTT Data Group), said, "Our partnership with Sreenidhi University underscores our dedication to developing highly skilled SAP and digital transformation professionals."

Raghu BS, Executive Vice-President of SEED Infotech, added, "This unique programme provides students with critical hands-on training and globally respected certifications, positioning them for leadership roles in the digital economy. We are thrilled to be a partner on this exciting initiative."

Abhijit Rao Katikaneni, President of Sreenidhi University, said, "We are proud to be the first university in South India to introduce a dedicated BTech programme in Cloud ERP with SAP. Our collaboration with SAP and SEED Infotech is a significant milestone in our journey to empower students with future-facing skills. Through this pioneering programme, students will not only develop deep ERP expertise but also earn internationally recognised certifications that enhance their career prospects. This initiative reaffirms our commitment to building globally competent, industry-ready leaders."