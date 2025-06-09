Expansion to the Oxford dream as Rhodes Scholarship to be available to more Indians from 2028

The Rhodes Scholarship Trust, known for offering prestigious scholarships for study at the University of Oxford, is set to increase the number of scholarships for Indian students starting in 2028, reported PTI.



Sir Richard Trainor, CEO of the Rhodes Trust and interim warden of Rhodes House, announced this initiative during a visit to India ahead of the 2026 academic session application cycle.



Currently, six scholarships are awarded annually to Indian candidates, but Trainor noted that this number is insufficient given India’s population of over 1.5 billion.



The trust aims to secure additional funding to support more scholarships, aligning the number with India’s demographic scale, stated the report.



Global outreach

The Trust’s expansion efforts also aim at China and Africa, where 4 and 21 scholarships are currently offered, respectively.



Trainor outlined plans to increase scholarships in these regions by 2028, coinciding with the 125th anniversary of the scholarship programme.



To achieve this, the trust is launching a significant fundraising campaign to bolster its endowment, which covers University of Oxford fees and scholars’ living expenses.



Legacy of Rhodes scholars

Established in 1903, the Rhodes Scholarship is one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious graduate fellowships, administered by the Rhodes Trust in Oxford.



It awards 106 fully funded scholarships annually to exceptional students worldwide, aged 18-23 (or up to 27 in specific cases), who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership, extracurricular achievements, and a commitment to addressing global challenges.



The scholarship supports two to three years of study at Oxford, depending on the chosen academic programme.



Notable Indian Rhodes Scholars include economist Montek Singh Ahluwalia, writer Girish Karnad, environmental law expert Lavanya Rajamani, political commentator Mahesh Rangarajan, and Olympian Ranjit Bhatia.



Applications open

Applications for the 2026 Rhodes Scholarship session opened on June 3, 2025, and will close on July 23, 2025. Eligible candidates are encouraged to apply through the official Rhodes Trust website.