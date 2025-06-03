MKCG Medical College fines two house surgeons Rs 25,000 each for ragging MBBS student

The Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati Medical College and Hospital (MKCG) in Berhampur, Odisha, has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on two house surgeons for allegedly ragging a fourth-year MBBS student.

The incident occurred on May 12, following a verbal altercation between the senior medicos and the complainant, as reported by The New Indian Express.

According to Dean Prof Suchitra Dash, the action was taken based on the report submitted by the anti-ragging committee. While no physical assault was reported, the committee deemed the incident serious enough to warrant disciplinary action.

The two house surgeons have tendered a written apology and promised not to repeat such behaviour.

This is not the first time MKCG has taken a strong stand on ragging.

In November 2024, five fourth-year MBBS students were expelled from the hostel and suspended for six months over a similar complaint. Earlier in February 2024, two students were suspended for two months for allegedly ragging a second-year student.

The administration reiterated its zero-tolerance policy on ragging and urged students to report any such incidents immediately.

It might be recalled that an analysis of ragging complaints registered between 2022 and 2024 via the University Grants Commission's (UGC) National Anti-Ragging Helpline, revealed that educational institutions in Odisha continue to report a majority of ragging cases in the country, be it in general or technical education fields.

The ‘State of Ragging in India 2022-24’ states that MKCG MCH, among the medical colleges, has become a hotspot of ragging. Among 12 MCHs across the country that saw the filing of a significant number of complaints, MKCG topped the list with 25 complaints lodged in three years ending December 2024.