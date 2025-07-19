BHU warns students against fake WhatsApp admission scams

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has issued a warning about fake WhatsApp messages that falsely promise admission opportunities. These messages often include unverified links, or URLs meant to trick students.

The university has urged students to use only official communication channels and avoid clicking on links sent through instant messaging apps for admission-related matters, reported The Times of India, today, Saturday, June 19.



Official notice from BHU

The university’s official notice stated, "Banaras Hindu University has taken cognizance of fake and fraudulent WhatsApp messages being circulated among admission aspirants and students falsely offering admission opportunities to them. These messages are also circulating certain online links/URLs asking students to click them."



It further clarified, "In this connection, all the admission aspirant/students are informed that the university only sends admission communications or messages from the following official emails: admission.help@bhu.ac.in, admission@bhu.ac.in."



The notice added, "The university does not officially send WhatsApp messages for admission intimation or confirmation. These intimations are sent to the emails provided by the candidates in their respective online application forms and are updated on their student portal."



Use only official channels

BHU emphasised that it does not send admission alerts through third-party platforms or unofficial channels. Students should rely solely on the official website and verified email IDs: admission.help@bhu.ac.in and admission@bhu.ac.in — for updates.



All official communications are sent to the email addresses provided during registration and are available on the student portal.



Warning against scams

The university cautioned, "All concerned are requested to be aware of such spam/fake messages, which could be possible traps by fraudsters or unscrupulous persons/groups. Students are advised to keep checking their admission student portal and emails for admission alerts for authentic information and only respond to, if needed, official communication made by BHU." "For any admission related information, the applicants should visit the admission web page at bhu.ac.in only. The university will not be responsible for any kind of frauds carried out through these fake messages," it said.



Read the notice here