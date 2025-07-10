IIM Calcutta: Courses, campus, careers

Established in 1961, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta holds the distinction of being the first Indian Institute of Management, setting the benchmark for business education in the country. With its rich legacy and renowned faculty, IIM Calcutta continues to shape business education in the country.
Whether you're just starting out in the world of business or looking to take your career to the next level, IIM Calcutta has something for everyone. Here is a list:
MBA (Post Graduate Programme)
MBA for Executives (MBAEx)
Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA)
PGPEX-VLM: A programme tailored for engineers with 4.5 to 10 years of experience, aiming to develop techno-managerial leaders
Doctoral Programme (PhD)
Executive Education: Short-term and customised programmes for working professionals across various domains.
Accommodation: IIM Calcutta offers on-campus accommodation for students enrolled in residential programmes with five modern residence halls with study areas and social spaces
Academic block: It houses classrooms of different sizes and seating capacities, group study areas, conference rooms, lounges, a business/engineering library, and offices for faculty and staff.
Library: Digitalised library with 148,276+ books, 1818+ e-books, 32+ print journals and magazines, 6337+ e-journals, and 50+ databases
Financial Research and Trading Lab (the Finance Lab) to support advanced applied research in financial markets and equip finance managers with the mathematical and conceptual theories
IIMC achieved a clean sweep in 2024, with 529 offers made to 464 students. These are the highlights:
Top recruiters: Amazon, Google, Accenture, Deloitte, IBM, Goldman Sachs, Samsung, McKinsey and more
Highest CTC: Rs 1.2 crore per annum (PA)
Average CTC: Rs 35.07 lakh per annum (LPA)
Total recruiters: 190; Students participated: 464