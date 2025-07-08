IIM Kozhikode: Courses, campus, placements

Renowned for its innovative programs, picturesque campus, and notable list of alumni, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has steadily grown into one of the top business schools in India, being the first IIMs the coveted AMBA accreditation. How does it stand out? Let us find out:
IIM K offers a diverse array of programs catering to various stages of professional development:
Post Graduate Programme (PGP)
PGP in Finance (PGP-Finance)
PGP in Liberal Studies & Management (PGP-LSM)
PGP in Business Leadership (PGP-BL)
Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP)
Doctoral Programme in Management (PhD)
Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)
Diploma and Certificate Programs
Placed amidst the serene hills of Kerala, IIM Kozhikode (IIMK), offers its students a serene and peaceful campus along with these facilities:
Accommodation: Over 20 well-furnished hostels capable of accommodating about 1,400 students.
Academic infrastructure: Tech-enabled classrooms and lecture halls, fully digitised library, and information centre
Recreational facilities: Sports complexes, gyms, and cultural centers along with community spaces like cafes, restaurant kiosks, and night canteens for students
Indian Business Museum: A first-of-its-kind museum, unique among all IIMs
In 2024, IIMK concluded placements for the 26th Batch of PGP and the 3rd Batches of PGP Liberal Studies & Management (PGP-LSM) and PGP Finance
Top recruiters: Accenture Strategy, Bain, BCG, Microsoft, Walmart and more
Highest cost to company (CTC): Rs 72 lakh per annum (LPA)
Average CTC: Rs 28 LPA
Total recruiters: 128; Students participated: 537